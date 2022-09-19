Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Stand for Cultivating Sprouts at Home (CLR-135)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to provide new growth of sprouts on a continuing basis," said an inventor, from St. Charles, Ill., "so I invented the KITCHEN FARMER. My design would allow people residing in cities and apartments to enjoy healthy sprouts in a more accessible manner."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to cultivate sprouts at home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional sprouting jar holders and methods. As a result, it allows users to consume healthier foods on a daily basis and in a more effortless manner. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wish to eat healthier with raw, living foods. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLR-135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

