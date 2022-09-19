Salata Salad Kitchen Launches New Pumpkin Puff Cookie on September 20th

This fall, it's pumpkin for all

Salata, the leading built-to-order salad kitchen with over 80 locations, introduces the Pumpkin Puff Cookie at all participating locations. Launching on Tuesday, September 20th, the cookie is a brand-new item for Salata and will remain in restaurants through the end of the year.

This fall Salata says it's pumpkin for all, but their Pumpkin Puff Cookie is anything but basic. The new pumpkin-flavored cookie features a light and fluffy texture with large pieces of macadamia nuts, white chocolate chunks and a hint of cinnamon in every bite. The cookies are baked fresh in-restaurant daily.

"With pumpkin flavored treats trending each fall we wanted to find a creative way to get into the movement as a salad company," says Michelle Bythewood, president of Salata. "Our cookies are very popular amongst our guests, so the Pumpkin Puff Cookie felt like a natural extension of that offering and it's a great way to get your fall-fix as a treat along with any Salata salad or wrap."

The Pumpkin Puff Cookies are available for a limited time and can be purchased individually, or as a tray from Salata's catering menu starting on September 27th.

To celebrate the new cookie, on Friday, September 30th Salata will offer a free Pumpkin Puff Cookie to all guests who are signed up for their Tastemaker Rewards program. Available all day – hours will vary by location.

Salata offers guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins are prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by downloading the Salata mobile app and signing up for Salata's Tastemaker Rewards program.

For more information or to find your local Salata, please visit www.salata.com.

About Salata

Founded in 2005, Houston-based Salata is a fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps concept with endless combinations tailored to any lifestyle. Salata has more than 80 corporate-owned and franchise locations in Texas, Georgia, Southern California, Louisiana, and North Carolina. For more information, visit salata.com or facebook.com/salatasalads. For franchising information, please visit salata.com/grow-with-us/franchising.

