AppSec Phoenix Welcomes Chris Romeo Cybersecurity Leader and Investor to Its Board

Chris’s leadership and generous investment bring leadership vision and validation to the exceptional board of advisors.

As an application security practitioner, I see the need for the AppSec Phoenix solution, simplifying the complexity many security tools create. This team is poised to excel and scale the product.”
— Chris Romeo

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppSec Phoenix, a next-gen Gartner Leader in posture and vulnerability management for cloud and application security, has announced the addition of Chris Romeo to its board. Chris joins the firm as an advisor adding to the board years of leadership and experience.

Chris is an acclaimed leader, advisor, and investor with over twenty-five years of experience in the application and cybersecurity sectors. Chris Romeo is the Chief Security Officer and co-founder of Security Journey and is a leading voice and thinker in application security, threat modelling, and security culture. Chris is the host of the award-winning “Application Security Podcast” and is a highly rated industry speaker and trainer, featured at the RSA Conference, the AppSec Village @ DefCon, OWASP Global AppSec, ISC2 Security Congress, and All Day DevOps.
Chris was the Chief Security Advocate at Cisco for five years, empowering engineers to
shift security left and building Cisco’s application and product security training program
(Cisco Security Ninja).

“We are honoured to have a pillar of application security like Chris on our advisory board,” said Francesco Cipollone, CEO and founder of AppSec Phoenix. “Christopher brings more than 25 years of experience in enterprise and startup. From a personal perspective, I’m honoured to have Chris on our board as a pillar of the industry that we all look up to”


" I am thrilled to join the AppSec Phoenix advisory board and invest in the firm’s mission as it looks to scale its efforts and influence as a leader in the risk vulnerability sector,” said Christopher. " “As an application security practitioner, I see the need for the AppSec Phoenix solution, simplifying the complexity many security tools create. This team is poised to excel and scale the product, and I’m excited to join them on this journey.”

Chris joins an advisory board that boasts several notable names in the cybersecurity sector, including:

• Andrew Peterson led Signal Science, a leading cybersecurity product, for five years before it sold to Fastly for $775M. Peterson brings startup knowledge, international support, exposure to the US market, and key introductions to customers. His insight into the American market and its current trends and his contacts with venture capitalists provide valuable insight to the advisory team. He also advises several companies and has been instrumental in providing AppSec Phoenix with key recommendations on getting a head start in product startup and potential pitfalls.

• Christopher Hodson is an acclaimed leader, advisor, and investor with over a decade of experience in the tech and cybersecurity sectors. Christopher has a board leadership track record, has served as CISO for Zscaler and Tanium, and is currently at Contentful. Christopher is also a seasoned board executive, serving as a board advisor for Charted Institute of Information Security, CompTIA, and Cybrary.


• Xabi Errotabehere, who has more than 20 years of experience building world-class digital products. He co-founded Cloud Conformity, a Cloud Security Posture Management tool, and took the company in a high-growth mode before Trend Micro acquired it in 2019. Errotabehere brings insight into how to successfully manage a business in its early days and techniques to effectively go to market and acquire clients.

To learn more about AppSec Phoenix or to schedule a free demo, visit https://www.appsecphoenix.com/request-a-demo/.

Silvia Turner
AppSec Phoenix
+44 203 195 3879
email us here
AppSec Phoenix Risk based Posture and Vulnerability Managment Platform

