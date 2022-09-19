InfoGov World Conference 2022 Leverages 3D Virtual Reality

InfoGov World 2022 is Sept 29-30 IG World magazine covers news and events in Information Governance

InfoGov World Conference 2022 brings stakeholders in the Information Governance space together for two days of education and networking.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego, CA – The InfoGov World Conference 2022 will take place virtually on the 29th and 30th of September, from 7:00am to 5:00pm EST (12 Noon to 10pm London Time). The Trans-Atlantic conference targets all Privacy, Cybersecurity, eDiscovery, and Information Governance (IG) professionals, across industries including: law firms, banking & financial services, pharma, government agencies, manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, and others. Interested participants can register for the event at no cost for access to the keynotes and expo floor. There are also conference session passes available.

This virtual event will have over 80 expert speakers from the cross-functional IG discipline, which takes a holistic approach to securing and controlling information, including privacy & data protection, cybersecurity, info risk, eDiscovery, data governance, records management, and more. Experts from these various fields from around the globe will be presenting content-rich sessions. InfoGov World 2022 will be the largest IG show of the year and will be held in a unique immersive 3D virtual reality environment.

“InfoGov World 2022 is the premier IG event of the year, with more expert speakers and sessions than any other, a solutions showcase, and ample networking opportunities,” according to Robert Smallwood, conference chair, and CEO of IG World magazine.

The agenda is divided into tracks, which include: privacy & data protection, information security & risk, change management, eDiscovery, data governance, data monetization, RIM & Content Services, IG best practices, AI in IG, and Career Development. So there is something for everyone in business or technology.

The event will be held on a secure, 3D platform, full of trade show functionality. “vFairs is highly committed to data protection and security. So it is wonderful to see that Information Governance experts are also using our solutions for their events,” said Muhammad Younas, CEO and founder of vFairs.

The InfoGov World Conference 2022 is scheduled for September 29-30, from 7:00am to 5:00pm EST. More information is available here: https://infogovworldconference.vfairs.com/

