HIP Video Promo presents: Done Wright shares a ticket to paradise in his "Aruba" music video

Brooklyn musician, vocalist, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur Done Wright is a true class act in hip-hop. His "Aruba" video is a ticket to paradise.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-talented American musician, vocalist, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur David Wright Jr., aka Done Wright, is a true class act in his approach to the hip-hop game. Born in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, NY, his sound was heavily influenced by icons such as Nas and Mobb Deep and the cultural influences of R&B and soul. His highly versatile style allows him to precisely calculate the perfect flow for any beat. With over ten years of experience in the music industry, he has expanded his reach by covering a vast range of themes from street life, the come-up, interpersonal relationships, and fatherhood, giving him the rare ability to connect with anyone.

“Aruba” is a ticket to paradise with its lush soundscape, tropical beats, and easy-going rap bars. Done Wright excels in creating atmosphere through his music, and “Aruba” captures the chilled-out, good vibes of being on vacation. It’s all about rest, relaxation, and indulgence. Spending years formulating his clever lyricism, the artist masterfully crafts double-take-worthy flows. The music video highlights the song’s warmth through its color pallets and visuals, with Done Wright surrounded by jewels, money, and beauties. Soaking in the good life, Done Wright shows how hard work and pure hustle can take you to incredible heights and access to the finer things in life. Take a trip out of reality and let “Aruba” inspire all your dreams.

