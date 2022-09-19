Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires During Extreme Heat Wave 

Submit Release
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an emergency proclamation to support communities recovering from several fires that started during the recent extreme heat wave, which brought record high temperatures and exacerbated drought conditions, dry fuels and the intensity and spread of fire.

The Governor proclaimed a state of emergency for Madera County due to the Fork Fire, Modoc County due to the Barnes Fire and Siskiyou County due to the Mountain Fire.

The proclamation enables the counties to access resources under the California Disaster Assistance Act, expedites debris removal and cleanup of hazardous waste resulting from the fires and supports impacted residents by easing access to unemployment benefits and waiving fees to replace documents such as driver’s licenses and birth certificates.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation can be found here.

