Special Investigations Unit Seeking Information on payments for headstone footers/foundations at Fairview Cemetery in Logan County

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – The Auditor of State’s Office-Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation into potential irregularities regarding the payment for headstone footers/foundations at Fairview Cemetery located in Quincy (Logan County).

The Unit is specifically interested in hearing from people who paid for headstone footers/foundations (including individuals who prepaid for arrangements, as well as next of kin who purchased footers/foundations on behalf of a loved one) between 2015 and 2021.?

If you feel you have information pertinent to this investigation, contact Chief of Investigations Mike Vinson at (614) 728-6473.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.