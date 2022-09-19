Hunter Injured in Treestand Accident

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Cole LeTourneau

603-419-0580

September 19, 2022

Goffstown, NH – On September 18, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., A New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer was informed of an incident of a hunter falling out of a tree.

A Conservation Officer responded to Serenitas Lane in Goffstown accompanied by Goffstown Police. Officers learned that 58-year-old Casey Barry of Goffstown, NH had been setting up his treestand in the woods off of Serenitas Lane. Barry began ascending the tree stand after securing the lower straps and the stand shifted and began to fall over. This resulted in Barry falling from the treestand and sustaining serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Barry was able to call a friend who called 911 regarding the incident. Goffstown Police and Goffstown Fire and Rescue personnel were able to assist Barry out of the woods and transport him to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hunters to always practice safe setup, use, and removal of treestands. Most tree stand accidents can be avoided by using the buddy system to put up and remove treestands, as well as by utilizing a safety harness while hunting.