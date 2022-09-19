WaterStreet Announces NextGen P&C Policy Administration Platform
The new Policy Administration Software will offer increased flexibility and expand an already-strong range of services from the P&C insurance experts.
Our enhanced platform has everything an insurer needs in an easy to navigate, One Stop Shop that we’re excited to say jumps our industry forward.”KALISPELL, MT, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KALISPELL, MT, September 19, 2022 - - WaterStreet, a state of the art insurance platform designed for P&C carriers and MGAs, is proud to announce The New WaterStreet Policy Administration Platform, the next generation of P&C policy administration software. The new platform will revolutionize the industry with enhanced speed to market and cost-saving, superior technology that exceeds and surpasses traditional administration software.
— Gregg Barrett, CEO
WaterStreet’s new P&C Policy Administration Software eschews the old school and outdated process of utilizing custom development to manage insurance products, and instead offers in-application tools to configure products and rates in real time. This updated system will rapidly increase time to market while simultaneously reducing overhead costs to manage software, allowing insurers to go live in weeks, rather than months. The platform is built on a progressive web app, meaning lightweight, flexible code structures the software and can be accessed anywhere, from any type of device. Expanded API and web services pull any data type throughout the policy life cycle, and a built-in Business Intelligence module provides predictive insights for standard end-of-month close reporting to advanced analytics. The new and modern interface design offers an improved and head of its class user experience.
“WaterStreet has always provided P&C insurers and MGAs everything they need, all in one transformative, secure and advanced digital space,” shares Gregg Barrett, WaterStreet Founder and CEO. “We’re proud to say that our new P&C Policy Administration Software elevates our service to even greater heights. Our enhanced platform has everything an insurer needs in an easy to navigate, One Stop Shop that we’re excited to say jumps our industry forward.”
This launch builds on WaterStreet’s already stellar and strong foothold in the insurance policy administration space. Since forming in 2000, they’ve built a growing list of partners and integrators, setting themselves apart with a unique and favorable industry reputation of maintaining consistency of team experts, selectivity of clientele, and integrating cutting edge technology with policy administration. Their new software now targets standard policy administration issues like protracted 3rd party timelines bringing products to market, and expensive staffing IT resource requirements or developer outsourcing for product deployment. These combined with their additional current suite of back office services – print and distribution and payment processing – make them a true one-stop-shop for the entire policy life cycle. That’s a win-win for any insurer in the sector.
With the new WaterStreet Policy Administration Platform having debuted at this year’s NAMIC Annual Convention on September 18 – and a swift rollout coming next – it’s clear WaterStreet has big things in store for the P&C insurance administration marketplace. That means big and exciting things for insurers going forward as well.
About WaterStreet
The WaterStreet Company is a group of property & casualty insurance industry experts based in Kalispell, Montana. Founded in 2000 by Gregg Barrett, WaterStreet is transforming and optimizing operations for P&C carriers, MGA’s, insurtechs, and startups through cutting edge technology and a remarkable customer experience. They offer a cloud-based P&C insurance administration platform fully managed on Microsoft Azure cloud services and infrastructure, along with a suite of insurance business process outsourcing services to help clients grow and scale their business optimally. To learn more, visit https://www.waterstreetcompany.com/.
