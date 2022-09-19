TREXA Luggage Launches Premium Line of Suitcases
All luggage is currently discounted and comes with a lifetime warrantyMELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TREXA Luggage is thrilled to announce the launch of its premium line of suitcases built to withstand the rigors of travel. In addition to durability, the company also focuses on simplicity and elegance in its design.
As part of the launch, all luggage is in stock, ready to ship and has been discounted, along with free and fast shipping.
Founder and CEO Chris Eastwood stated, "TREXA was created with the traveler in mind. We want every customer to know they have a company that stands behind its products and warranty so they can focus on the fun stuff of getting back to traveling and not worrying about issues with their luggage."
Eastwood is a military veteran and electrical engineer who left the tech world in Silicon Valley to pursue his real dreams. His company offers unique features, price savings and the best customer service when customers have questions. TREXA Luggage offers premium, lifetime warranty luggage directly to consumers from its warehouse in Florida. The team at TREXA understands that when it comes time for vacation season, travelers need luggage that's going to hold up against anything – from baggage handlers at the airport to unexpected rainstorms while abroad. TREXA cuts out retailers to pass the savings directly to customers.
This business model follows a proven track record from Eastman's company, Hooked Coolers, which also offers premium, lifetime warranty products but in the ice chest/cooler industry. TREXA is able to offer its high-quality products at a fraction of the cost of its competitors by cutting out retailers. In addition, the company's lifetime warranty ensures that customers will be able to use their luggage for years to come.
Eastwood draws his inspiration for the company's coastal colors from his time spent in Charleston, South Carolina, while serving in the Air Force and attending The Citadel Military College. Eastwood's time in Charleston directly influenced the seven different colors offered, including mint, Carolina blue and pink.
The TREXA luggage line offers three sizes, all made from durable materials and come with a limited lifetime warranty. The smallest size, the TREXA 20, is perfect for carry-on luggage and meets all major airlines' size requirements.
In addition, all three sizes can nest within each other to save space when the luggage is stored away.
All of the bags are lightweight (between 7-9 pounds) and easily maneuverable with 360-degree wheels, but also includes a TSA lock for added security. The interior is fully lined and features a zippered compartment and elastic straps to keep items secure. There is also a removable power bank holder to always stay connected on the go.
With a 101-day free trial, customers can try out the luggage in the comfort of their own homes. All TREXA luggage is discounted and ships free and fast from their warehouse in Florida.
For more information and to shop now, visit trexaluggage.com.
