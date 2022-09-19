Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Glad Hand Airline Lock (CTK-2679)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I wanted to create a means to prevent attacking rioters from immobilizing my tractor-trailer by disconnecting the glad hand. I also know two drivers who have experienced their air lines becoming disconnected while driving down the road," said an inventor, from Burlington, N.C., "so I invented the GLAD HAND AIRLINE LOCK. My design would ensure the pneumatic brakes are not tampered with by a criminal. It will also improve safety on the roads by making sure these connections remain secure in transit."

The invention prevents the pneumatic brakes of a semi-trailer from being locked by rioters. In doing so, it ensures that the tractor-trailer is fully operational. As a result, it provides added safety and protection and it allows the truck driver to escape. It also prevents airlines from being disconnected and brakes from locking or not working. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to apply to red or blue connections so it is ideal for professional truck drivers, trucking companies, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2679, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

