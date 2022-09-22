National Diaper Bank Network Announces $100,000 Gift from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation
1 in 3 U.S. families with young children struggle to afford clean diapers for their baby. A grant by the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation has enabled the purchase and distribution of nearly 1.7 million diapers to support children and families.
Diapers are a basic necessity that every parent wants to provide for their child.”NEW HAVEN , CONNECTICUT , UNITED STATES , September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) has announced that a $100,000 gift bestowed in recognition of Mother’s Day 2022 from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation has enabled the purchase and distribution of nearly 1.7 million diapers to support children and families across the United States.
One in three families with young children nationwide cannot afford an adequate supply of diapers, a deficit that puts babies’ health at risk and often cuts off access to essential child care, which can cause adults to miss paid workdays.* This public health issue is at the center of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, which runs from September 24 to October 2, 2022.
“We are thrilled to have received the $100,000 gift from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation. Every mom, and dad, wants to keep their children clean, dry, and healthy – but far too many lack the resources to do that,” said NDBN CEO Joanne Goldblum. “This gift is supporting families’ well-being and helping to fulfill a critical need for children by funding diaper purchases and distribution efforts nationwide.”
“Diapers are a basic necessity that every parent wants to provide for their child,” said Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation President Alexandra Cohen. “We are pleased to support NDBN and aide diaper distribution for families in need.”
The gift is specifically funding diaper purchases for 30 NDBN member organizations that participated in an ongoing study to chart the economic impact of providing families with free diapers. Those organizations are:
- Austin Diaper Bank - Austin, TX
- Bundled Blessings Diaper Pantry - Evanston, IL
- Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank - Birmingham, AL
- Community Action Partnership of Orange County - Garden Grove, CA
- Cradles to Crayons, Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA
- Diaper Bank of North Carolina - Durham, NC
- Diaper Bank of the Ozarks - Springfield, MO
- Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank - Cedar Rapids, IA
- Emergency Infant Services - Tulsa, OK
- HappyBottoms - Kansas City, MO
- Healthy Steps Diaper Bank - Harrisburg, PA
- Helping Mamas, Inc - Norcross, GA
- Hope Supply Co. - Dallas, TX
- Keeping Families Covered - Waukegan, IL
- Little Lambs Foundation for Kids - Logan, UT
- Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank - Detroit, MI
- Miami Diaper Bank - Miami, FL
- Mid-South Food Bank - Memphis, TN
- Mitzvah Circle Foundation - Norristown, PA
- Moms Helping Moms Foundation - Plainfield, NJ
- Nashville Diaper Connection - Nashville, TN
- New Madrid County Family Resource Center - New Madrid, MO
- Project MKC - Youngstown, OH
- ShareBaby, Inc. - Baltimore, MD
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls, SD
- Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank - Cincinnati, OH
- Nebraska Diaper Bank - Omaha, NE
- Treasure Coast Food Bank - Fort Pierce, FL
- Utah Diaper Bank - Salt Lake City, UT
- WestSide Baby - Seattle, WA
* Source: Diaper Need and Its Impact on U.S. Families, 2017, https://nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Diaper-Need-and-Its-Impact-on-US-Families.pdf
About NDBN
The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America, by leading a national movement to help meet the basic needs of all babies and their families, including access to clean, dry diapers and other material goods. Founded in 2011 with the support of Huggies®, the network raises national awareness of diaper need (#DiaperNeed) and supports the development and expansion of diaper banks in communities throughout the country. Its active membership includes more than 225 diaper banks, diaper pantries, and food banks located in 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at www.nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook(facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).
About the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation
The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation is committed to inspiring philanthropy and community service by creating awareness, offering guidance, and leading by example to show the world what giving can do. The Foundation’s grants support nonprofit organizations based in the United States that either help people in need or solve complex problems. The Foundation also spearheads grassroots campaigns to encourage others to give. For more information, visit www.steveandalex.org.
