Military Antenna Market : Extremely-High Frequency Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Antenna Market by Type (Loop Antenna, Array Antenna, Aperture Antenna, Travelling Wave Antenna and Others), Application (SATCOM, Telemetry, Surveillance, Communication, Electronic Warfare and Navigation), Frequency Band (High Frequency, Very-High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency, Super-High Frequency and Extremely-High Frequency), and Platform (Ground, Marine and Airborne): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

The global military antenna market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing demand for antennas with long-range capabilities for defense applications. Military antenna is a component of communication devices used in military aircrafts, naval vessels, unmanned aerial aircrafts, and armored vehicles, among others, that converts radio frequency fields into alternating current with the help of transducer and vice-versa. Antenna type & size can vary depending on the frequency used by antenna as well as system in which antenna is installed. Military antennas are used with various military systems for applications such as tracking, enemy aircraft warning, incoming missile warning, electronic-warfare, and ground mapping & surveillance.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Military antenna manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to government-imposed lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Communication system manufacturers are facing operational issues due to supply chain disruption caused by the government initiatives to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Military antenna developers have postponed the test & development of under-development military antenna in the absence of international technical workforce required for the job.

Governments have redirected all financial resources to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, hence procurement of military antennas will be delayed until situation neutralizes.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in military expenditure, demand for defense satellite communication equipment, and rise in adoption of multifunctional radars are the factors that drive the global military antenna market. However, high cost involved in the development hinders the market growth. Contrarily, advancements in drone technology and development of various antennas such as microstrip, metamaterial, and plasma antenna present new pathways in the industry.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global military antenna industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global military antenna market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global military antenna market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global military antenna market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the military antenna market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the military antenna market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

