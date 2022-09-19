Integrated Bridge Systems Market : Voyage Data Recorder Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Bridge Systems Market by Ship Type (Commercial and Defense), Sub System (Automatic Identification System, Voyage Data Recorder, Integrated Navigation System, Automatic Weather Observation System and Others), Component (Software and Hardware), and End User (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

The global integrated bridge systems market is experiencing a significant growth due to demand for advance maritime navigation system. Integrated bridge system (IBS) is a combination of systems designed to allow centralized access to information from various nodes in the system through a workstation. Moreover, IBS relays information such as navigation, control & monitoring, and propulsion on interconnected grouped screens to ensure safe & efficient management of a ship. In addition, integrated bridge system collects information from a number of sensors on-board, subsystems, and navigational system of a ship. IBS allows real-time data monitoring for enhanced situational awareness and efficient decision-making.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Integrated bridge system manufacturers are facing operational issues & lac of workforce due to government-imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Ship builders are forced to shutdown production operations due to government-imposed lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

International travel bans imposed by authorities to control the COVID-19 outbreak have adversely affected the maritime trade & tourism activity.

Integrated bridge system manufacturers are unable to procure production related equipment as well as raw materials due to supply chain disruption caused by the restrictions on transportation by government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Surge in seaborne trade & marine tourism, increase in demand for optimized navigation system, and rise in adoption of wireless sensors are some of the factors that drive the global integrated bridge systems market. However, vulnerability of digital systems to cyber-attacks hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in maritime safety norms, development of maritime economic corridors for import & export, and advancement in military-based IBS for coastal protection present new pathways in the industry.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global integrated bridge systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global integrated bridge systems market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global integrated bridge systems market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global integrated bridge systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the integrated bridge systems market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the integrated bridge systems market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

