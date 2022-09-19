Flight Inspection Market Commercial Airports and Defense Airports Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flight Inspection Market by Solution (Services and System), and End User (Commercial Airports and Defense Airports): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

The global flight inspection market is experiencing a significant growth due to growing aircraft fleet. Flight inspection is the periodic evaluation of avionic systems such as navigational aids to ensure its safety & accuracy. Flight inspection measure the performance of communication, navigation, and surveillance infrastructure of an aircraft. Moreover, flight inspection reviews all flight procedures such as routes, approach, departure, and validation of electronic signals transmitted from ground navigation system to ensure reliability & sufficiency of in-air navigational support without any obstacles. Flight inspection is different than flight test, which analyzes the aerodynamic design and safety of aircraft physical structure.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Travel bans imposed by nations all around the world to slow the spread of COVID-19 have impacted flight inspection industry, since flight inspection services relies heavily on commercial airlines for its revenue generation.

The demand for equipment and services necessary for flight inspection has also plummeted due to disruption in supply chain and transportation services.

Airlines will delay the procurement of new aircrafts, since the travel bans imposed by governments globally due to COVID-19 pandemic have gridlocked all the revenue sources for airlines.

Airlines are incurring noteworthy financial losses due to grounding of flights and reduced air traffic caused by travel restrictions imposed by authorities in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Surge in global air traffic passenger, increase in demand for new airports, and rise in adoption of special flight inspection programs are the factors that drive the global flight inspection market. However, adapting to new procedure of flight inspection for latest aviation technologies such as satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) & GPS calibration and stringent safety regulations hinder the market growth. On the contrary, investment in military airport infrastructure, technology driven flight-inspection, and automated flight control system present new pathways in the industry.

