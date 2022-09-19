Why an Online Doctorate of Business Administration from California Intercontinental University Is A Great Choice

Uncountable benefits await you once you achieve an online doctorate from California Intercontinental University

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are currently more than 6 million people in the United States studying via online courses, and this number is steadily increasing. Technology has advanced, meaning it is now easier to access classes and communicate with other students and teachers via the internet. If you are unsure whether to study online at California Intercontinental University or at a traditional college, take a look at the benefits of online education:

Advanced Teaching Tools

While traditional college consists mainly of lectures and tutorials, online education at California Intercontinental University features more advanced teacher tools because they deliver online lessons. Online universities utilize several teaching tools, including videos, PDFs, audio files, and video calls, making engaging and memorable lessons. Moving away from textbooks and long, dull lectures have allowed online universities to deliver the necessary information more modernly.

Increased Flexibility

Online education is a far more flexible option, allowing you to access your degree content from anywhere, at any time. While there may be some live lectures, these are generally recorded so you can catch up. Additionally, all the content at California Intercontinental University is online, meaning you do not need to stay on campus during the year. This added flexibility makes it easier for those with work or family commitments to fit their education around their schedule, making university qualifications more accessible.

Affordable Tuitions

Traditional college learning includes vast campuses, more staff, and student accommodation costs, which cost them money. Their fees are usually much higher to compensate, leaving you with a financial burden for years. Online education does not have these expensive overheads; therefore, CIU can afford to make its courses more reasonable.

Better Attendance

As online classes can be accessed anywhere with an internet connection, there are fewer reasons why you may need to miss class as you don’t need to be in a single location. There is a proven correlation between attendance and attainment, as the more you are there to learn, the more likely you are to succeed.

Online Learning Works for Multiple Learning Styles

Each individual learns differently – with different learning styles and paces. Online learning at CIU provides a range of learning options that can be accessed more than once or paused to learn at your own pace. Learning occurs through videos, with other tasks involving teamwork via online classrooms. These different activities work well for all learners, who will find resources that work for them. On top of this, those who are often distracted in their learning may find online learning easier as there are no large lecture halls full of distractions.

The Take-Away

Online education gives you more control over time, money, and learning style while delivering high-quality teaching. With more educational providers moving their courses online and advancing technology, there is no better time to start your online learning journey.

Take a look at the list of our Online Programs available at California Intercontinental University to see which one fits you the most.