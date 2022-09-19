MACCO Restructuring Group Appoints Micah Miller as Senior Director

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACCO Restructuring Group , a national, middle-market-focused interim leadership and financial advisory firm, today announced the promotion of Micah Miller to Senior Director. In this new role, he will lead planning and oversee the work of employees throughout the entire organization. He brings to the position in-depth knowledge of complex bankruptcy regulations and compliance.



Miller has more than 15 years of experience in accounting and financial analytics, including financial planning and analysis, financial modeling, cost accounting, processes and controls. He has held most positions in accounting departments from inventory control and accounts receivable, to Controller and CFO. Micah also has experience in marketing and business management. Of note, he was a professional drummer and band manager for the American Fangs an alternative rock group between 2009-2015 who both recorded an album for a major label and toured internationally.

“Micah brings the same authority, talent and passion to business restructuring and financial analysis as he did to performing as the drummer of a touring rock band,” said MACCO CEO Drew McManigle. “His experience and his proven approach to meet the needs of companies in crisis makes him a crucial and admired member of the MACCO team.”

“MACCO sets the stage for how to put companies first when they are in flux,” said Miller. “Having more than a decade of experience in accounting and financial analytics, I see this opportunity with MACCO where we can take the lead in assuring companies in financial crisis there are provided models and strategies that will help them end up on top.”

Micah attended the University of Houston where he received his bachelor’s degree in marketing with a minor in accounting. He later attended Houston Community College where he completed their CPA program course. Micah has led accounting teams and managed all accounting operations from intercompany reconciliations to preparation of comprehensive financial statements where he has a track record of identifying items which positively impact the bottom line. He has both private and publicly traded company experience.

About MACCO

MACCO Restructuring Group, LLC is a national, middle-market focused interim leadership and financial advisory based in Houston with offices in Las Vegas, Denver, Oklahoma City, Wilmington/Philadelphia, and New York City. MACCO’s professionals possess real world business experience and have managed and led companies across a wide array of industries while acting as CEOs, CROs, CFOs, Senior Workout Lenders, and Fiduciaries. For more information, please visit: www.macco.group.

Media Contact:

Annie Graf

KCSA Strategic Communications

MACCO@KCSA.com

Company Contact:

Drew McManigle

drew@macco.group

Cell: (410) 350-1839