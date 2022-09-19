Submit Release
Injured Hiker Carried off Mt. Monadnock

September 19, 2022

Jaffrey, NH – On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker at Monadnock State Park. Taylor Young, 21, of Rhode Island slipped while descending the White Cross Trail and suffered a lower leg injury, rendering her unable to make it down to the base without assistance. Mountain Rangers with the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) were able to provide medical assistance and stabilize Young’s injury while awaiting other rescuers to initiate a carry out. Young was placed in a litter and carried a distance of approximately 1.5 miles to the trailhead at the park Headquarters by DNCR Mountain Patrol Rangers, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers, members of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, and members of the Jaffrey, New Ipswich, Rindge, and Peterborough fire departments. Young made it out to the trailhead at approximately 8:15 p.m.

During the carryout, a Good Samaritan assisting with the rescue also slipped, as the terrain became slick due to rainfall. Mia Salvati, 25, of Boston, MA suffered an ankle injury which also rendered her unable to hike out under her own power. A second carryout was initiated to bring Salvati to the park Headquarters. Approximately 40 rescuers took part in both carryouts.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, please visit hikesafe.com.

