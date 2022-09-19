Submit Release
Schneider nominated to serve as U.S. Attorney

President Joe Biden has announced that McLain J. Schneider of Fargo has been nominated to serve as United States Attorney for the District of North Dakota.

Schneider is a partner at the Schneider Law Firm, where he has worked since 2008. Previously he served in the North Dakota Senate from 2008 to 2016.

From 2011 to 2017, Mr. Schneider was an adjunct faculty member at the University of North Dakota School of Law. Mr. Schneider received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center in 2008 and his B.A. from the University of North Dakota in 2002.

Link to News Release: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/09/15/president-biden-announces-three-new-nominee-to-serve-as-u-s-attorneys/

