Branded Items Group Relaunches Branded Magnets as stand-alone division

ST HELENS, MERSEYSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK based multi-award-winning promotional merchandise and branded clothing company, The Branded Items Group have announced they have relaunched brandedmagnet.com as a separate division. Branded Magnets was originally launched in 2014 as a test company specialising in the provision of promotional fridge magnets for business. The business was developed originally as a precursor to the opening of The Branded Items Group in January 2017 and launched to assess and gain knowledge of the online promotional market.

The business was integrated into The Branded Items Group in 2018, however with the growth of the parent company who now offer over 30,000 promotional products and with the impending launch of a new ECO brand, the business decided to relaunch branded magnets as a separate entity with a brand-new website.

Group Company Director Steve Fairhurst commented

“Branded Magnets was very successful as a stand alone business and within two years became one of the UK market leaders in promotional magnets. We had good reasons for integrating the business into the wider offering in 2018, but because of huge range of products we now provide, we felt now the time was right to relaunch brandedmagnets.com as a separate entity, to focus on this niche market”

Promotional fridge magnets are seen as having one of the highest returns on investment for marketing promotion for companies and are very effective for all types of businesses who are searching for affordable marketing opportunities. Research from the Eminent US Purdue University showed that on average that a fridge magnet would stay on the average householders fridge for up to 6 years, with the average household visiting the fridge 12 times a day.

This represents a huge brand impression per annum for an item costing as little as 10 p / unit.

Steve Fairhurst continued

“ Branded Magnets now has a much wider choice of promotional magnets, made from several materials including an eco range. We have magnets for every promotion, from low cost flexible magnets for businesses to thicker acrylic and recyclable magnets for retail resale. We are adding products all the time”

For further details please see www.brandedmagnets.com / www.brandeditemsgroup.co.uk

or contact Email – mail@brandedmagnets.com / sales@brandeditemsgroup.co.uk

