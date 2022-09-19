Join DrKumo Connected Health at the Veteran Hosted 1st LATTC Health & Wellness Back on Campus Day with 40+Exhibitors

Find Us to learn about Connected Health Tech, meet our Veteran community and participate in our consumer survey for a chance to win prized RPM medical devices.

BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrKumo, leader in Connected Health Technology, will be attending the 2022 1st Annual Los Angeles Trade Technical College (LATTC) Health and Wellness Back on Campus Day to join the special recognition of Women Veterans and Urban American Indians with our Veterans and Military Families.The event will be held on September 22, 2022, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, LATTC E3 – Culinary Arts Indoor Cafeteria.As you learn about the new health and wellness trends in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Disease Management Protocols (DMPs) , you can be entered to win a FREE DrKumo RPM medical device for home use and under the care of your doctor/provider.Complete the survey to RSVP and we hope to see you there! – CLICK FOR MORE DETAILS ###About DrKumo Inc.DrKumo is a technology leader in massively scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring solutions for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.It solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrKumoOfficial Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrKumoOfficial Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drkumo.official/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/drkumo About Los Angeles Trade Technical College (LATTC)Los Angeles Trade–Technical College (L.A. Trade–Tech, LATTC) is a public community college in Los Angeles, California. It offers academic courses towards 4-year colleges and vocational training programs. It is part of the Los Angeles Community College District and is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC), Western Association of Schools and Colleges, The American Culinary Federation, and the League of Nursing among others.Website: https://www.lattc.edu/academics/programs

