Maine Milk Commission Meeting - Special Budget Workshop/Discussion

MAINE, September 26 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: September 26, 2022

Start Time: 10:30 AM

Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

All interested parties are encouraged to participate in a discussion of the status of the Maine Milk Commission's operating budget and possible actions to offset the decline in revenues and the absence of supplemental financial resources to cover basic Commission activities. Possible actions to be discussed will be adjustments to licensing fees (which havent been changed since 1935), Commission cwt fees (which were last adjusted in the 1970s), and a review of the Commissions overall operating expenses.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Meeting / Login Information (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Julie-Marie Bickford

Phone: 207-287-7521