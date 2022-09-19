Submit Release
Maine Milk Commission Meeting - Special Budget Workshop/Discussion

MAINE, September 26 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: September 26, 2022

Start Time: 10:30 AM

Location: Microsoft Teams - Online Meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

All interested parties are encouraged to participate in a discussion of the status of the Maine Milk Commission's operating budget and possible actions to offset the decline in revenues and the absence of supplemental financial resources to cover basic Commission activities. Possible actions to be discussed will be adjustments to licensing fees (which havent been changed since 1935), Commission cwt fees (which were last adjusted in the 1970s), and a review of the Commissions overall operating expenses.

Meeting / Login Information (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Julie-Marie Bickford

Phone: 207-287-7521

