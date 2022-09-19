Leading Buckhead Restaurateur & Philanthropist Chad Dillon Announces Privilege Restaurant Group

Privilege Restaurant Group

Chad Dillon x JJ's Seafood New Location

The home of Buckhead’s #1 Seafood Restaurant The Boiler Seafood - Along with 7 Additional Atlanta Restaurant Concepts

ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 32-year-old CEO & Founder of The Boiler Seafood Atlanta, Chad Dillon is excited to announce, Privilege Restaurant Group, which is not only the home of Buckhead’s #1 Seafood Boil Restaurant, but also houses 7 additional hospitality entities: JJ’s Chicken & Fish Midtown, Stix Asian Fusion Cuisine, Sugarbaby Rolled Icecream, Sugarcane Caribbean Cuisine, Shisha Speakeasy & Hookah Lounge, Hibachi Hibachi Foodtruck and Vegan Me.

Amid the continued success of The Boiler Seafood, Dillon has begun construction on his additional establishments with JJ’s Seafood & Fish Midtown being the next entity to open, set for a November/December opening. Dillon is the 1st African American and youngest owner of a JJ’s Seafood & Fish franchise. The popular fried chicken & fish eatery will be located in the heart of midtown Atlanta, at the corner of Spring Street & North Avenue, across from Atlanta’s Original Varsity restaurant.

Dillon States, “I’m excited to bring the popular eatery to the Midtown area, it’s loved all over the city, all we needed was a Midtown location and I'm excited to provide that.”

The restaurateur acclaims much of his success to having a knack for filling voids in areas that are needed, specifically placing reputable restaurant concepts in areas that don’t have them. Dillon looks forward to advancing his portfolio, creating, developing and investing in restaurant concepts across the Atlanta market, providing patrons with additional food options and inviting atmospheres. In addition, the privilege restaurant group takes pride in assisting convicted felons in re-entering society, so in-turn every establishment under this entity is committed to providing second chances to convicted felons.

