Documents signed following the Samarkand Summit

UZBEKISTAN, September 18 - On September 16, Samarkand hosted a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

By the agenda of the summit, the state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the areas of SCO activity that are in demand were discussed. The main final document was the Samarkand Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States.

A record number of agreements, concepts, programs and other decisions have been adopted – 44 documents in total. Including

– on the Comprehensive Action Plan for 2023-2027 for the implementation of the provisions of the Treaty on Long-Term Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation of the SCO Member States;

– on the Concept of the SCO member states on the development of connectivity and the creation of efficient transport corridors;

– on the Regulations on the honorary title “SCO Goodwill Ambassador”;

– on the Action Plan for the gradual increase in the share of national currencies in mutual settlements of the SCO member states;

– on signing the Memorandum of Obligations by Iran to obtain the status of an SCO member state;

– on the beginning of the procedure for admission of the Republic of Belarus to the SCO membership;

– on granting the Republic of Maldives, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the State of Kuwait the status of an SCO dialogue partner;

– on the announcement of the city of Varanasi (India) as the tourist and cultural capital of the SCO in 2022-2023;

– on signing the Memorandum between the SCO Secretariat and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO);

– on the reports of the SCO Secretary-General on the activities of the Organization over the past year and the Council of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure on activities in 2021;

– on the termination of the Decisions of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO;

– on improving the activities of the SCO.

Statements of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO were also adopted in the following areas:

– on actions to respond to climate change;

– on ensuring reliable, sustainable and diversified supply chains;

– on ensuring global food security;

– on ensuring energy security.

In addition, the following documents were signed as part of the event:

– Memorandum on Iran’s obligations to obtain the status of an SCO member state;

– Agreement between the governments of the SCO member states on cooperation in tourism;

– Framework for cooperation in trade in services between the SCO member states;

– Memorandum between the authorized bodies of the SCO countries on cooperation in museum business;

– Agreement between the authorized bodies of the SCO countries on cooperation in plant quarantine;

– Program of cooperation between the SCO countries in using renewable energy sources;

– Infrastructure development program of the SCO countries;

– Program to stimulate industrial cooperation between business circles of the SCO countries;

– SCO program for the development of digital literacy;

– Program of Cooperation of the SCO Member States on the Development of Artificial Intelligence;

– Action Plan for cooperation between medical organizations of the SCO member states in the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases;

– Action Plan for scientific and technical cooperation in priority areas between the SCO member states (2022-2025);

– Joint action plan for the development of SCO intra-regional trade;

– The concept of cooperation between the SCO countries in telemedicine;

– The concept of interaction between the SCO countries in smart agriculture and the introduction of agricultural innovations;

– Memorandum between the secretariats of the SCO and the League of Arab States;

– Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO);

– Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and other documents.

Source: UzA