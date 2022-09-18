Uzbekistan, Türkiye Presidents hold a meeting in Samarkand

UZBEKISTAN, September 18 - On September 16, within the framework of the SCO Samarkand Summit, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the Head of Uzbekistan on the successful holding of the SCO Summit and expressed sincere gratitude for the invitation to take part as an honored guest.

During the meeting, the leaders exchanged views on the issues of intensifying the multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Türkiye based on mutual respect, friendship and trust.

The importance of further deepening political, diplomatic, inter-parliamentary, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties was emphasized in the light of bringing bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the significant intensification of mutual contacts as part of the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level in Tashkent on 29-30 March 2022.

The volume of trade turnover between the two countries is increasing. In particular, last year the increase was more than 60 percent.

The number of joint ventures has exceeded 2,000. Since the beginning of this year alone, investments for about half a billion US dollars have been disbursed.

There is a high interest in Turkish companies to participate in the process of privatization of state-owned enterprises in Uzbekistan.

Further agreements were reached on the implementation of joint projects in agriculture, transport, electrical engineering, textile and leather industries, building materials, innovations, high technologies, tourism and culture.

The energy industry is highlighted as a promising area. In recent years, the parties have been implementing projects worth almost $1 billion.

A schedule of the upcoming events, including within the framework of the planned Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand was also considered at the meeting.

The meeting of the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Türkiye was traditionally held in a warm, trusting and friendly atmosphere.

Source: UzA