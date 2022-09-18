Uzbekistan delegation attends the 29th China Yangling Agricultural Hi-Tech Fair

UZBEKISTAN, September 18 - The 29th Yangling High-Tech Agricultural Exhibition is taking place in China’s Shaanxi Province.

Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Ji Bingxuan, Governor of Shaanxi Province Zhao Yide and others addressed the event.

The speakers noted that comprehensive cooperation between Uzbekistan and China is developing dynamically.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Alisher Turayev took part in the opening ceremony via videoconference and briefed the participants on the development of Uzbekistan, its investment and export potential, and the achievements of trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and China.

В рамках выставки проводится ряд тематических форумов и других мероприятий. В частности, 15 сентября состоялся «круглый стол» по развитию современного сельского хозяйства в рамках ШОС. Тема форума – «Сокращение бедности и сотрудничество в области сельскохозяйственных технологий».

Several forums are held within the framework of the exhibition. A roundtable discussion took place on the development of modern agriculture within the framework of the SCO.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan informed about the economic and investment potential of Uzbekistan, including in the agricultural sector.

National stands of more than 50 countries, including Uzbekistan, are organized within the framework of the international exhibition.

Due to the fact that this year Uzbekistan is the country chairing the SCO, it participates in this exhibition as a guest of honor.

The exhibition presents confectionery products, mineral waters, natural honey, medicinal herbs, agricultural products, dried fruits and other goods.

Source: UzA