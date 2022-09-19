Equator Advanced Appliances Displays Top Products at IFA Berlin Trade Show

IFA Berlin Trade Show - Equator Advanced Appliance

Regarded as one of the biggest trade shows in the world, Equator reps demonstrated some of the brand’s newest and most innovative designs

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances participated in the internationally acclaimed IFA trade show. Hosted in Berlin, Germany this year, major companies from around the world put their best and newest products on display. Equator set up an eye-catching booth on the exhibitor floor to promote some of their top appliances.

“We are incredibly excited to join some of the biggest brands in the world as an exhibitor at IFA Berlin,” said Atul Vir , CEO of Equator Advanced Appliances. “After careful planning and research, we have handpicked 12 of our most exciting products to showcase. We’re thrilled to speak with participants, and introduce them to some of our most innovative and eco-friendly models.”

Hosted on the Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds encompassing 26 halls and 1,800,000 sq. feet, IFA 2022 is said to be the main meeting spot for key retailers, buyers, and experts from the industry and the media. Trade visitors from over 130 countries are expected to be in attendance at the show, browsing all of the latest products from top companies.

Individuals who attended the trade show visited the Equator Advanced Appliances booth. Their showcase product on display was the AnySpot Washer — which is designed to be the ultimate washing solution for tiny homes, lofts, bathrooms and any small space. Other Equator products displayed include the Super Washer, Cigar Humidor, Vacuum SweepMop, Single Bottle Chiller, Retro Convertible Refrigerator, and the Air Sterilizer.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been given multiple design and innovation awards over the years and featured in Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now in its 32nd year , Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.