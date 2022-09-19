OpenLM's Directory Sync Synchronizes Organization's OpenLM Database with Their Primary Directory Service

OpenLM Customers - Baker Hughes, Motorola Holdings, CTS, L&T Power, Urschel, sagemcom, Fortune 500, Fortune 1000

OpenLM helps organizations to sync their primary directory service (supported by LDAP: AWS, Active Directory, Azure, ApacheDS etc.) with their OpenLM database.

Directory Sync is a revolutionary product for organizations to manage all their directories & user groups. This would enable the organizations to sync all information and data with OpenLM database.” — Oren Gabay, Co-founder and CEO, OpenLM

OpenLM ( https://www.openlm.com/ ) - the much acclaimed Israel-based engineering and specialty software license management service provider has always been known for its unmatched products and services. With more than 1000+ happy customers ( https://www.openlm.com/openlm_case_studies/ ) with a renewal rate of 95%+ year over year, OpenLM is known for its innovative products ( https://www.openlm.com/products/software-license-management-slm/ ), excellent customer support ( https://www.openlm.com/services/ ) with unmatched product value, secure environment (AWS powered, HTTPS enabled, BDSG, GDPR and other country data privacy norms compliant) and overall value for money. OpenLM has brought their latest offering called ' OpenLM Directory Sync ' ( https://www.openlm.com/knowledge-base/directory-synchronization-comprehensive-guide-v21-and-higher/ ) for their existing as well as new customers; available on-premise and over the cloud.This offering by OpenLM aims to enable organizations to synchronize their primary directory service with their OpenLM database. At present, directories that use LDAP protocol can be synchronized easily with the database. Active Directory, ApacheDS, Novell eDirectory, Google Directory, Azure AD, and AWS directory can be synchronized with the OpenLM database. Directory Sync ( https://www.openlm.com/knowledge-base/directory-synchronization-comprehensive-guide-v21-and-higher/ ) by OpenLM comes with two main components - Directory Synchronization Agent (DSA) and Directory Synchronization Service (DSS). The user must download both these components for on-premise. For cloud, it needs only DSA to download and install.When contacted with the officials from the OpenLM tech team, they explained Directory Sync as a revolutionary product for organizations to manage all their directories and user groups. They further added that Directory Sync would enable the organizations to sync all their information and data with the OpenLM database.Furthermore, with Directory Sync, organizations can easily track all their software license usage according to their users and groups. Directory Sync would also make license allocation streamlined and cost-effective by tracking the actual consumption of all software licenses by the respective teams and departments.If you are still wondering how can OpenLM Directory Sync help your organization, here is a brief overview:- See your end users- Chargeback made easy (meaning organizations can granularize the software license cost based on user's usage and user's association with specific organization's department, group, project team, business unit; hence can send the software license cost to corresponding teams/business units based on their actual usage)- Automate all license rules- Enrich usage reportingYou can get more information of Directory Sync here https://www.openlm.com/openlm-directory-sync/ . Also, before you get the final quote, you can try out its 30-day free trial ( https://www.openlm.com/free-trial/ ) to learn more about OpenLM Directory Sync and help your organization to synchronize your OpenLM database with your primary directory service. The product is priced $0.01 per record per sync.

