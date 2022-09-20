James Shaw, Creative Director & Partner of Twin Creek Media, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
James Shaw, Creative Director & Partner of Twin Creek Media, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
James Shaw and Twin Creek Media brings a group of talented people, fresh ideas, and years of experience to the table. A great entrepreneurial story.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews James Shaw, Creative Director & Partner of Twin Creek Media for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. James Shaw joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Twin Creek Media
Twin Creek Media brings a group of talented people, fresh ideas, and lots of experience to the table. Plug us in– it’s almost like we’re your marketing department across the road.
We get it. Choosing an agency is a tough decision. Or should you hire more internal staff instead? We’ve talked with a lot of business owners, and Marketing Directors over the years and noticed some common themes. Those questions lead to a fork in the road: either hire the necessary talent or outsource. We're not literally in your office, and we can't do everything. But we do have a small team of experienced experts that you can "plugin" to your operation for the cost of a single new hire. Just like an employee, we're not going to work for your competitor at the same time. Just like an employee, we're going to arrange all your advertising so you pay direct. But there's no training, no equipment to buy, less risk, and better results!
We have clients all over Canada, in all sorts of industries. From a strategy call with an Ottawa client to a video project in Calgary to a training session in Kelowna... location doesn't matter as much these days. We're in our Kelowna, BC headquarters, but it’s almost like we’re your marketing department across the road.
It's true. Our small team is often the perfect extension of your in-house marketing management. We're on the lookout for companies and organizations that want to grow. Disclaimer: It's also important that you aren't a micro-manager. Partnerships take trust and if you prefer the ability to walk over to someone's desk, you're better off hiring internally instead of outsourcing. For everyone else, what would you really want from a marketing partner? We've had many years to think about just that. Twin Creek has developed 4 differences that set our agency apart from the norm.
James Shaw joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, James Shaw discusses the newest offerings of Twin Creek Media, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. James Shaw joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with James Shaw was amazing. The success of Twin Creek Media is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have James Shaw on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Twin Creek Media. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like James Shaw who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like James Shaw”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
James Shaw, Creative Director & Partner, Twin Creek Media, A DotCom Magazine Interview