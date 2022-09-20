The Diamond Oak Now Buying Fine Jewelry from 11 Leading Brands

In an effort to empower customers with everything their heart desires, an industry leader in jewelry is purchasing jewelry from today’s leading brands.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with The Diamond Oak announced today that its now buying fine jewelry from 11 leading brands.

“We aim to offer the best possible price for items from Tiffany & Co, Cartier, Bulgari, Van Cleef and Arpels, Pomelatto, Buccellati, and more,” said Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak.

Additional brands that The Diamond Oak buys fine jewelry from include:

• David Webb

• Angela Cummings

• Graff Jewelry

• Harry Winston Jewelry

• Jean Schlumberger Jewelry

• Patek Philippe

• Tiffany & Co

• Rolex

“If you have an item to sell that does not appear on this list, please just submit an inquiry and we will get straight back to you.”

Based in the heart of New York City’s Diamond District, The Diamond Oak, company representatives say, meets the fine jewelry demands of a sophisticated clientele through luxury diamond engagement ring offerings, hard-to-find antique and vintage selections, and high-end custom pieces.

Regarding the size diamonds The Diamond Oak buys, Mor said it buys diamonds of ½ carat up to 10 carats and more. The company also buys diamonds that are graded SI2 and better and with color grades of at least K color.

As to how long it takes to process, Mor noted that most of the time individuals are paid within two to three days from the day they ship. When opting to get paid by PayPal, many times the individual will get paid the same day your package arrives in our office.

Company representatives say that the company’s only objective is for customers to walk away with something spectacular that they or a loved one will cherish for a lifetime.

For more information, please visit https://thediamondoak.com/collections/all.

###

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak, is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

Contact Details:

62 West47th Street #803

New York, NY 10036

United States