The Diamond Oak's Engagement Jewelry Collection Now Has Almost 100 Premium Items

An industry leader in jewelry has expanded its available jewelry items.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is an adage that says, “Good things come in small packages, especially when it's jewelry.” That is why representatives with The Diamond Oak are proud to announce that its Engagement Jewelry Collection now has almost 100 premium items.

“We have an amazing Engagement Jewelry Collection,” said Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak.

Based in the heart of New York City’s Diamond District, The Diamond Oak, company representatives say, meets the fine jewelry demands of a sophisticated clientele through luxury diamond engagement ring offerings, hard-to-find antique and vintage selections, and high-end custom pieces.

A few of the featured Engagement Jewelry Collection items include:

• Tiffany And Co. Etoile Platinum Round Diamond Engagement Ring. This engagement ring from the Etoile collection, according to Mor, is finely crafted in platinum featuring a round brilliant cut diamond center weighing 0.30 carats with VVS1 clarity set in a half bezel setting.

• Tiffany & Co. Soleste Platinum Cushion Diamond Engagement Ring (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-co-soleste-platinum-cushion-diamond-engagement-ring-98cts-ttl-h-if). The Soleste engagement ring featuring a .63 carat cushion center with Internally Flawless clarity, is finely crafted in platinum, accented by a double row halo design with round brilliant cut bead set diamonds weighing approximately 0.35 carats.

• Tiffany And Co. Platinum Solitaire Round Diamond Engagement Ring (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-and-co-platinum-solitaire-round-diamond-engagement-ring-95ct-gvs2). This engagement ring is finely crafted in a six-prong platinum mounting featuring a 0.95 carat round brilliant diamond center graded G color and VS2 Clarity. The diamond, Mor noted, is inscribed with Tiffany's serial numbers and has an excellent cut.

• Tiffany & Co Platinum Round Diamond Engagement Ring (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-co-platinum-round-diamond-2-76-ct-gvs1-solitaire-engagement-ring). The Solitaire Engagement Ring is finely crafted in a six-prong platinum mounting with one round brilliant cut diamond center weighing 2.76 carats with G color VS1 clarity. The diamond, Mor said, is extremely bright and brilliant. Tiffany's diamond registration is laser inscribed on the diamond. The stone is triple X with exceptional brilliance and fire.

Each ring is fully hallmarked with Tiffany logo, serial numbers and metal content.

Mor noted that The Diamond Oak provides complimentary shipping and insurance for U.S and most international orders.

As strict proponents of quality, the company focuses exclusively on must-have brands, including Tiffany, Cartier, Bulgari, Harry Winston, and others. Company representatives say that the company’s only objective is for customers to walk away with something spectacular that they or a loved one will cherish for a lifetime.

For more information, please visit https://thediamondoak.com/collections/all.

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak, is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

