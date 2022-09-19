Hydrogen Sensor Market Growth Forecast & Global Opportunities Analysis Report 2022-2030 | Siemens, Aeroqual, Euro-Gas
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most recent published by Reports & Insights termed “Hydrogen Sensor Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” provides exclusive information about the market, covering in-depth data about future market opportunities and prospects along with the possible challenges. This report analyzes the market By Technology (Electrochemical, Metal Oxide Semiconductors, Thermal Conductivity, Palladium, Catalytic, and MEMS), By Maximum Measurement Range (<2,000 ppm (parts per million), <5,000 ppm, <10,000 ppm, <20,000 ppm, and above 20,000 ppm), By Utility (Fixed Hydrogen Sensors and Portable Hydrogen Sensors), By End Use (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Mining, Transportation {Automotive, Aerospace, and Others}, and Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa). According to the study, the global market for hydrogen sensors to flourish at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach US$ 685.0 Mn by the end of year 2030. A hydrogen sensor is a type of gas detector which detects the presence of hydrogen. They are used to find hydrogen leaks and contain micro-fabricated point-contact hydrogen sensors. In comparison to traditional gas detecting devices, these sensors are thought to be inexpensive, portable, robust, and simple to maintain.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
• The hydrogen sensor market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 388.0 Mn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach at a value of US$ 685.0 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 7.4%.
• In 2022, the palladium technology segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the hydrogen sensor market
• In 2022, the <5,000 ppm maximum measurement range segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
• Portable hydrogen utility segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030 and is expected to remain the fastest growing utility segment in the world
• North America region is expected to remain one of the dominating markets throughout the forecast period (2022-2030) and is further anticipated to witness significant growth in the market
Significant Development in the Chemical Industry is Propelling the Demand for Hydrogen Sensors
As a chemical feedstock, catalyst, and hydrogenating agent for the manufacturing of food, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical products, hydrogen is used to produce ammonia, which is significantly consumed for the manufacturing of fertilizers. In order to facilitate extensive hydrogen usage at several nodes throughout the sector, consumers that use macroscale hydrogen for the production of chemicals and petrochemicals frequently create it on-site and use it for captive consumption in aggregate or in part. Furthermore, half of the global hydrogen produced is used in the manufacturing of ammonia.
Since hydrogen can decarbonize these three major economic sectors, it also becomes a low-carbon fuel alternative for use in transportation, power production, and development. Although hydrogen is the fuel with the largest energy content per unit of weight, its lower density than other fuels prevents its widespread use. Further, hydrogen fuel is not frequently used, but interest in it as a potential fuel source has grown. By 2050, many nations' usage of it is anticipated to skyrocket as they make the transition to a low-carbon economy. All these factors are expected to boost the demand for the sensors during the projected period.
Increase in Sales of Fuel Cell Vehicles to Create Ample Opportunities for the Market
The rise in demand for hydrogen sensors has been significantly influenced by the automotive sector. This is due to the fact that many automakers are beginning to recognize and accept hydrogen fuel as a viable option for fuel cell electric vehicles. Regional governments' support for the hydrogen economy will have a significant cascading effect on the rise in demand for ancillary goods like hydrogen sensors.
Regional governments are accelerating the demand for hydrogen by offering fundamental stimuli, such as state purchases of fuel cell electric vehicles. This is expected to function as an overall driver, having a significant knock-on effect on the automobile industry and raising the demand for hydrogen sensors.
Compared to normal internal combustion engine vehicles, FCEVs are more efficient and only emit water vapor. In addition, as nations turn toward using green energy, the FCEV and hydrogen infrastructure required to support FCEVs in their early phases is expanding, and several studies are being conducted to utilize this technology on a bigger scale.
Summarized Info Details
Base Year: 2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2030
Key Geographies: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa
Market Segmentation: The global hydrogen sensor market is segmented on the basis of technology, maximum measurement range, utility, end use, and region
Key Players: Some of the key participating players in hydrogen sensor market are City Technology Ltd., Membrapor, Figaro Engineering Inc., Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., Makel Engineering Incorporated, Aeroqual, Nissha FIS, Inc., MSA, Euro-Gas, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., Nexceris, Hydrogen Sense Technology Co., Ltd, Zhengzhou Winsen, Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Focus Technology Co., Ltd., and Prosense Technologies Co.,Ltd.
Key Dynamics: Increase in the sales of fuel cell cars, significant growth in chemical industries including ammonia synthesis, and significant rise in power sector and demand for renewable energy to enhance the growth outlook of hydrogen sensors around the globe
Market Size: US$ 388.0 Mn by the end of 2022 CAGR: 7.4%
Hydrogen Sensor Market Segmentation
The global hydrogen sensor market is segmented on the basis of technology, maximum measurement range, utility, end use, and region.
By Technology
Electrochemical
Metal Oxide Semiconductors
Thermal Conductivity
Palladium
Catalytic
By Maximum Measurement Range
<2,000 ppm (parts per million)
<5,000 ppm
<10,000 ppm
<20,000 ppm
above 20,000 ppm
By Utility
Fixed Hydrogen Sensors
Portable Hydrogen Sensors
By End Use
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Food & Beverages
Power & Energy
Healthcare
Mining
Transportation
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa
Hydrogen Sensor Market Key Players
Some of the key participating players in global Hydrogen Sensor market are:
City Technology Ltd.
Membrapor
Figaro Engineering Inc.
Siemens
Honeywell International Inc.
Makel Engineering, Incorporated
Aeroqual
Nissha FIS, Inc.
MSA
Euro-Gas
Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.
Nexceris
Hydrogen Sense Technology Co., Ltd
Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.
Focus Technology Co., Ltd.
Prosense Technologies Co.,Ltd.
