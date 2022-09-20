KADAKUDU’s Smartphone-Fitted Shoes Win Perfect Gift Award
The Korean custom-fit shoe startup wins award for luxury gifts
We wanted to solve the most frustrating part about shopping for shoes, which is not knowing what size to buy”SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KADAKUDU, a custom-fit shoe brand from South Korea, was awarded at LUXlife’s inaugural Perfect Gift Awards 2022 for its innovative approach to custom-fit shoes. The awards recognize companies and individuals who have established themselves through a dedication to perfection. KADAKUDU uses computer vision to fit customers for shoes from their smartphones.
— Somang Yang, Co-Founder and CEO
“We wanted to solve the most frustrating part about shopping for shoes, which is not knowing what size to buy,” says Somang Yang, Co-Founder and CEO, a lifelong heel-lover who founded the startup in 2020 as a response to her own frustrations with shoe shopping. “This is one of the best gifts you can give to your loved ones, since very few people own dress shoes that they actually like. And of course, it’s a highly personalized gift.”
KADAKUDU’s image analysis software measures a user's foot from a single photo, bringing the exclusive experience of shoe-fitting to e-commerce. With KADA:KUDU’s e-gift cards, the recipient will get a notification to size their feet from their smartphones, confirm the order (product) and enter their delivery address. The online gift card is issued immediately, making it a great last-minute gift for a birthday, anniversary or Mother’s Day.
KADAKUDU shoes are ergonomically designed updates to classic styles such as the Perfect Pump and the Better Bootie. The shoes are built with comfort features, such as contoured insoles made from memory foam and scratch proof heels. All styles are available in various widths, with the option to order split sizes for left and right feet.
KADAKUDU shoes are made from genuine calf and sheep leather, handmade by artisans in Seongsu-dong, a neighborhood in Seoul with a rich heritage of shoemaking.
