Collective Hospitality Announces New Opening– Slumber Surf Kata Beach, Phuket

To have such an iconic property in Kata that was built on the adventure-seeking nomadic travel lifestyle, in essence, reflects what our company and brand DNA is, at its core.” — Gary Murray, CEO of Collective Hospitality

PHUKET , THAILAND , September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest hostel opening, Slumber Party Surf, Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand, the next iconic Slumber Party Hostel.

Kata Beach is the most famous surfing beach among all of Phuket's Beaches. Kata Beach is known to be the epicentre of surfing culture in Thailand, where you can find surf bars, surf schools, rental shops and a new artificial surf park. Kata Beach hosts the Phuket Surfing Contest every September.

Slumber Party Surf, Kata Beach has 166 beds, including shared accommodation and private rooms, barception party area, a rooftop pool party area, the Hangover Café, and Koho Surf School. Slumber Party Surf is located 300m from Kata Beach’s most famous surfing location.

Koho Surf School offers lessons for beginners to advanced surfers. With the knowledge of our professional local instructors, we take you to the best surf breaks that cater to your needs. Finish your lesson with a photo analysis, delivered by one of our instructors to recap and provide feedback on an awesome day of surf !! With our different packages, you can embrace the experience of living like a surfer. Take your surfing to the next level, try the local cuisine, and enjoy a well-earned sunset drink with new friends. So if you are looking for good people, epic surfing, good vibes, a real social experience, and a super fun time, you need to come to Slumber Party Surf, Kata Beach, Phuket.

Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush for the 18- to 35- year-old travellers, with properties and entertainment explicitly designed around adventure, socialising, pub crawls, and non-stop fun. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you become one of the tribe. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, a tourism and leisure company focusing on lifestyle-shared accommodation for young people.

Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties across Asia with planned moves into Europe and the Americas from 2023 onwards. Collective has more than 45 properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, India and Philippines.

