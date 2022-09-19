Australian Lebanese Football Association (ALFA) partners with Macarthur FC for ALFA Cup 2022

Oz Arab Media Logo Australian Lebanese Football Association (ALFA) Macarthur FC Logo

Macarthur FC partners with the Australian Lebanese Football Association (ALFA) for Alfa Cup 2022

BANKSTOWN, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Australian Lebanese Football Association is a non-profit organization that supports youths in Australia, especially those of Lebanese descent, to showcase their athletic talents in the world’s most popular sport. Every year since 2013, except during COVID, ALFA organizes one tournament in which teams representing various countries from all over New South Wales would participate in hopes of winning the cup as well as showing everyone their soccer skills. Hundreds of spectators show up on the day to cheer for their home teams and spend a great day with friends, family, and fellow football fans.

Now that COVID’s mostly out of the way, ALFA is back to organizing tournaments, and this year’s will be on 16 October 2022 at the Crest Sporting Complex in Bass Hill/Georges Hall. This year, 12 teams will be competing for the cup, including the Lebanese and Australian teams.

What is special this year, though, is that the ALFA Cup 2022 has caught the attention of the Macarthur Football Club, a professional football team representing the South-West Sydney region which encompasses Bankstown, Fairfield, Liverpool, and surrounding areas. Macarthur FC will be supporting ALFA Cup 2022 in a variety of ways which include a variety of prizes to participants and teams, as well as media support for the tournament.

In addition to the above-mentioned forms of support, the Macarthur FC will also be conducting a Football Clinic during tournament day from 9AM to 2 PM. During that time, football fans will have the chance to meet some of their favourite players to show them what they can do and to get some much-needed tips to improve their skills.

In addition to Macarthur FC, ALFA CUP 2022 is also supported by the following organisations:

- The City of Canterbury-Bankstown

- Multicultural NSW

- Bankstown RSL

- Oz Arab Media

- Ace Building & Construction

- Sawt Sydney Radio

- Brandplus Solutions

- Cultural Pulse

This year’s ALFA Cup promises to be better than ever, so don’t miss out and grab your free tickets from here.