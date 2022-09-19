Shawn M. Bland's newly released "Raised to Life" is a compelling arrangement of poetic work that explores redemption, transformation, and hope

"Raised to Life" from Christian Faith Publishing author Shawn M. Bland is an enjoyable and thought-provoking collection of inspired poetry that will challenge and encourage readers as a message of growth and healing unfolds.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Raised to Life": a potent message of God's redemptive promise. "Raised to Life" is the creation of published author Shawn M. Bland, a native of New Jersey who has served his community as a police officer for over twenty-four years. He was licensed as an associate minister at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Westwood, New Jersey, in May 2014 after completing the ministers-in-training program at Community Baptist Church in Englewood, New Jersey. Bland's most recent accomplishments are the completion of his Bachelor of Arts degree in individual studies, his special study area of public administration in May 2017, and his master's degree in administrative science in May 2018 from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Bland shares, "This book represents an illustration of faith, American history, our story, inspiration, influences, family, failures, and the Redeemer. Raised to Life is a denotation of the triumphant raising of Lazarus back from the dead. Thematically, a story such as Lazarus' is woven into the core poems of this book, which also tells the narrative of the author and what God has done in reviving his life. The cathartic nature of poetry lifts people out of dark holes consuming their spirit. The title is intended to signify healing, hope, and transformation. It is purposed to denounce the sting of death and destroy despair. Raised to Life is symbolic of the author's most intimate thoughts and reflections on redemption."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shawn M. Bland's new book paints a vivid image of the author's personal and spiritual growth.

Bland brings readers an important message of faith that he hopes will encourage readers in their pursuit of healing, growth, and fulfillment.

Consumers can purchase "Raised to Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Raised to Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

