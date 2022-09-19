Destination Group acquires Mora Resort, a full service five-star beach front property - under construction in Khao Lak

5 Stars Mora Resort Khao Lak, Phang Nga Thailand Room Interior -Mora Resort Khao Lak, Open in 2023 Mora Resort Khao Lak Overview

Destination Group acquires Mora Resort, a full-service five-star beachfront property currently under construction in Khao Lak, Phang Nga, Thailand.

PHANG NGA, THAILAND, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Destination Group acquires Mora Resort, a full-service five-star beachfront property currently under construction in Khao Lak, Phang Nga, Thailand. The resort is located approximately 50 minutes from Phuket International airport and situated on 400m of Bang Niang Beach. Khao Lak is famous for its white sand beaches and blue azure waters. Destination Group intends to rebrand the property with an international operator.

Upon completion, the resort will include 400+ rooms, 150 seat beach club, a signature Thai dining beach cafe, an all-day dining restaurant, 15 room spa, a kids club and a teens club, a surf school, and meeting facilities. The property is scheduled to open in December 2023.

Destination Group founded in 1996 by Gary Murray, CEO, owns and operates resorts in Phuket, Hua Hin, Samui, and now Khao Lak. The Group also owns and operates restaurants, including Hooters Restaurants, Hard Rock Cafes, Scoozi Pizza, Boy Boy restaurants, Wow Cow Ice Cream, Urban Grunge Coffee, Boom Boom Burgers, Gochon Chicken, Taco Delight, Hanuman Thai, and Power Eats. The Group is one of the largest hostel owners/operators in the world, owning more than 40 party fun hostels under the Slumber Party Hostels and Bodega Hostels brands located in Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Cambodia.

