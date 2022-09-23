ISAAC Now Officially a McLeod Software Certified Integration Partner
Integration provides trucking fleets additional ways to optimize operations
We feel that their partnership will improve the mobile communication experience for our drivers in the cab and help streamline our dispatch process.”UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments, a leading fleet management solutions provider, today announced it has completed an integration with McLeod Software, providing fleet clients even greater value and more ways to optimize their operations.
— Steven Thompson, VP of Operations, Titan Transfer
With ISAAC now officially a McLeod Certified Integration Partner, fleets can view hours-of-service (HOS) and other critical data from the ISAAC solution directly in LoadMaster's Symphony Mobile Communications module. The integration also allows document images, such as a bill of lading, to automatically flow from the ISAAC solution to McLeod’s DocumentPower system.
Titan Transfer, a full-service truckload carrier headquartered in Shelbyville, TN., is the first fleet client to begin using this new integration.
“Titan Transfer is excited to be working on the integration project between ISAAC and McLeod. We feel that their partnership will improve the mobile communication experience for our drivers in the cab and help streamline our dispatch process,” said Steven Thompson, Titan’s vice president of operations.
By seamlessly bringing together workflows on one platform through this integration, dispatchers can better match loads to nearby drivers with available hours. Dispatchers can use McLeod’s LoadMaster to manage workflows from beginning to end, while drivers are better equipped with complete load visibility, real time updates, and mobile communications tools. These integrated features, which also include real-time GPS data, allow fleets to optimize their workflows, further increasing driver productivity and ensuring customers’ needs are being met.
ISAAC’s electronic logging device (ELD) and fleet management telematics solution is used by more than 40 percent of the largest carriers across Canada, helping fleets optimize vehicle efficiency while supporting smart compliance for safety and hours-of-service rules. ISAAC delivers a reliable platform, with an easy-to-use, predictive interface for drivers that requires the fewest possible screen taps. Offering technology that goes far beyond ELDs, ISAAC partners with trucking fleets to simplify driver workflow and keep the wheels turning. Real-time driver coaching provides unparalleled fuel savings and reduces accidents, improving everyone’s safety on the roads.
“ISAAC is thrilled to be an officially integrated partner with McLeod Software, providing fleets with even more ways to increase driver happiness and boost efficiency,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and co-founder of ISAAC. “Our top priority is always to work on behalf of fleet clients like Titan as they choose the best technology options for their needs.”
“Our shared goal is to help mutual customers automate fleet operations, driving their ROI, and ISAAC Instruments has been an innovative partner in developing this interface using our new API platform,” said Ahmed Ebrahim, McLeod’s vice president of partner alliances. “McLeod is pleased to welcome ISAAC Instruments to our growing certified partner network.”
About ISAAC
ISAAC partners with North American fleets to provide a user-friendly solution that simplifies trucking. Focused 100% on the trucking industry, we help overcome carriers’ daily challenges, while boosting driver happiness. We deliver proven, reliable, turnkey fleet management technology to streamline operations and enhance safety. With seamless integration to your existing systems via our open platform and data-driven technology that monitors truck and driving performance, ours is an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution. One that helps your drivers and back-office team work smoothly and empowers you with informed decision-making. Visit us at www.isaacinstruments.com.
About McLeod Software
McLeod Software is transforming the trucking and transportation industry with the leading software for trucking dispatch operations management and freight brokerage management. Our customers use business process automation and insight from business intelligence to improve their customer service and operating ratios, attract and retain the best drivers, and automate their crucial business processes. Visit us at www.McLeodSoftware.com.
Neil Abt
ISAAC
+1 503-740-0177
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn