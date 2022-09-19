Submit Release
Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.18.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 351 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Reduction of human remains and the disposition of reduced human remains.
  • AB 740 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Foster youth: suspension and expulsion.
  • AB 847 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Electrically conductive balloons.
  • AB 1051 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Medi-Cal: specialty mental health services: foster children.
  • AB 1307 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – County of Riverside Citizens Redistricting Commission.
  • AB 1722 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Public employees’ retirement: safety members: industrial disability retirement.
  • AB 1735 by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles) – Foster care: rights.
  • AB 1938 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Traffic safety: speed limits.
  • AB 2030 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – County of Fresno Citizens Redistricting Commission.
  • AB 2154 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – California Insurance Guarantee Association.
  • AB 2208 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Fluorescent lamps: sale and distribution: prohibition.
  • AB 2268 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Charles James Ogletree, Jr. Courthouse.
  • AB 2494 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – County of Kern Citizens Redistricting Commission.
  • AB 2556 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – Local public employee organizations.
  • AB 2684 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Nursing.
  • AB 2685 by the Committee on Business and Professions – Naturopathic Doctors Act: California Board of Naturopathic Medicine and licensing requirements.
  • AB 2686 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Speech-language pathologists, audiologists, and hearing aid dispensers.
  • AB 2735 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Peace officers: deputy sheriffs.
  • AB 2791 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Sheriffs: service of process and notices.
  • AB 2838 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – Electrical corporations: green tariff shared renewables program.
  • AB 2958 by the Committee on Judiciary – State Bar of California.
  • AB 2960 by the Committee on Judiciary – Judiciary omnibus.
  • SB 979 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Health emergencies.
  • SB 985 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Otay Mesa East Toll Facility Act.
  • SB 1226 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Joint powers agreements: zero-emission transportation systems or facilities.
  • SB 1242 by the Committee on Insurance – Insurance.
  • SB 1340 by Senator Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Property taxation: active solar energy systems: extension. A signing message can be found here.
  • SB 1358 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – State claims.
  • SB 1489 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Local Government Omnibus Act of 2022.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

  • AB 1714 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Excluded employees: binding arbitration. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 1999 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Medi-Cal: behavioral health: individuals with vision loss. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2124 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Pupil Support Training Program. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2189 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Foster youth. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2248 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Water quality: California-Mexico cross-border rivers. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2281 by Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) – Early Childhood Mental Health Services Act. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2306 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Foster care: Independent Living Program. A veto message can be found here.
  • SB 1406 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Excluded employees: binding arbitration. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

# # #

