Zette to Debut at TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield 2022
TechCrunch Disrupt invites media technology startup Zette to debut its new product launch in San Francisco from October 18th to 20th, 2022.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, TechCrunch announced that media technology startup Zette was selected out of thousands of applicants for TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield 200, where the best, most innovative emerging startups get placed on the show floor at the famous TechCrunch Disrupt conference in Silicon Valley.
As one of only 200 startups selected to present at the conference, Zette will debut its upcoming product launch. Founder & CEO Yehong Zhu will present live on the show floor at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco from October 18th to the 20th.
Zette is a venture-backed media startup that gives readers pay-per-article access to paywalled publications, all while sharing revenue with newsrooms. Starting in Q4 2022, readers can download the Zette browser extension to unlock and share premium news articles, where a single $9.99 subscription unlocks 30 paywalled articles each month.
Zette was founded by 26-year-old former Forbes journalist, Twitter product manager and Harvard alumni Yehong Zhu, who credits the idea behind Zette to her time working in the Forbes newsroom. “To me, it made a lot of sense to create a news product that would allow younger, price sensitive readers to pay directly for access to a wide variety of content,” says Zhu.
TechCrunch Disrupt is an annual three day tech conference where the global startup community comes together to discover insights, collaborate, and celebrate technological innovation. With almost 10,000 attendees, leagues of investors and hundreds of media outlets from across the globe, the event offers unparalleled opportunities for early stage startups to network, pitch, and debut their products on an international stage.
“Thousands apply every year to TechCrunch Startup Battlefield, and we are thrilled to be invited to exhibit, where previously startup veterans like FitBit, Cloudflare, and Dropbox have graced this stage,” says Zhu. “We’re honored to introduce Zette to the world.”
