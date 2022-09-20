A special alphabet book teaches kids fun facts and the importance of spending time outdoors with a philanthropic twist
In an age where screens and technology are ever-present, this refreshing book provides fun facts and information about the benefits of being outdoors in nature.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a fact that there’s no getting away from the integration of technology in our daily lives for even those as young as preschool-age. Although it can be a valuable component of learning, it shouldn’t be a replacement for the critical importance of spending time outdoors in nature, especially for children. In her new rhyming picture book, Get Outside, author Jessica Gold shares definitions, facts, and anecdotes of the many ways to spend time outdoors and the value it brings to our lives.
As a recent new mother who decided to take her young daughter on a five-week exploration of oceans, mountains, and the redwood forest, Gold’s intention in writing her book is to introduce children to the outdoors and encourage parents to get their children outside. Gold shares, “A new kind of love for my child forced me to look at the world differently. While I was always upset by the world’s obsession with screens and technology, I now grew angry thinking about how our world’s trajectory could and would play a role in my daughter's life. I wanted to do something to try and help and remind the world of what is really important and try to protect our future generations.”
With vibrant illustrations and a playful rhyming text, each page of the book conveys something of importance and interest about the world outside, all stemming from a letter of the alphabet. Whether it’s through describing nature’s elements like evergreens and insects, or ways to enjoy the outdoors such as canoe tripping or hiking, or gear needed to accomplish such activities like tents, knapsacks, or lifejackets, Gold’s text both entertains and educates young readers and their families.
With her book, Gold's aim is to share the benefits of nature and how to be good stewards of it with children everywhere. Knowing that many families face financial and logistical barriers which prohibit children from such experiences, Gold donates proceeds from the sales of her book to Project Canoe, a registered charity that offers educational outdoor programming to Ontario youth with a focus on those who might otherwise miss out on the experience of outdoor adventure as a result of systemic or mental health barriers. Get Outside is available now wherever books are sold
If you would like more information about author Jessica Gold and Get Outside, please visit https://www.getoutside.today .
