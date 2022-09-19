HEALRWORLD AND DAKIA GLOBAL FORM JOINT VENTURE (“JV”) TO SCALE ‘FINTECH FOR GOOD’ ESG PRODUCTS & ACTIVATIONS GLOBALLY

HealRWorld Dakia

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUSTAINABILITY-FOCUSED ESG ‘FINTECH FOR GOOD’ HEALRWORLD AND SOCIAL IMPACT COMPANY DAKIA GLOBAL ENTERPRISE FORM JOINT VENTURE (“JV”) TO SCALE ‘FINTECH FOR GOOD’ ESG PRODUCTS & ACTIVATIONS GLOBALLY

HealRWorld (“HRW”) and Dakia Global Enterprise (“Dakia”), a leading social-purpose business, join forces to co-develop new ESG fintech and investment solutions, along with entertainment activations through Dakia’s entertainment arm to further conscious consumption in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”).

Michele Bongiovanni, Founder and CEO of HealRWorld commented: “We could not be more excited to join forces with Dakia Global and their exceptional and socially-minded management team to leverage HealRWorld’s global proprietary ESG data and fintech solutions through Dakia’s expansive reach, music partnerships, activations and programs so we can, together, create meaningful impact.”

Bongiovanni further remarked, “Our alignment in wanting to empower companies and consumers to take constructive action towards achieving the UN SDGs to safeguard our planet and wider communities makes this a lasting partnership.”

Dakia’s Founder and Chairman Robert Lavia, commented, “As a mission-driven business our company thesis rests on our strong commitment to furthering social, environmental, and economic empowerment. We believe that HealRWorld’s vision and alignment to accelerate fintech-for-good solutions to shift consumer behavior and the investment management space, will only accelerate our shared vision to create long-standing catalytic social impact.”

Future initiatives for the Dakia and HealRWorld JV will include the development of a series of cutting-edge, co-branded fintech for good products and initiatives to drive measurable impact alongside HRW’s Mastercard and Priceless Planet partners and others. It will also seek to partner on new global music events whereby proceeds will assist HRW’s Music4ClimateJustice non-profit to raise awareness around adaptation and resiliency for the most marginalized victims of Climate Change.

About HealRWorld

HealRWorld (“HRW”) is a social impact, for-profit company whose team combines experts across innovation, data, technology, and platform delivery from world-class organizations. HRW’s global proprietary environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) database empowers sustainably committed, women and minority-owned small and mid-sized businesses by driving sales and commercially priced capital to its stakeholders through fintech and global consumer ecommerce platforms.

HRW believes that every dollar is a vote for the kind of world we wish to see --- and that if consumers wish to make an impact, they should focus on supporting the businesses who are.



About Dakia Global Enterprise LLC

Dakia Global Enterprise LLC (“Dakia”) is a social-purpose business created and run by creative technologists, pragmatic entrepreneurs, and conscious investors with a shared purpose and passion for creating high social impact leaving a legacy in the communities in which it operates. As a private corporate entity, with a social mission at our core, Dakia believes in the cross-pollination and interconnection of its entities to further economic, environmental, and social value.

For further information, images or to interview the HealRWorld representatives mentioned in the release, please contact: Lisa Roberson-Beery at 949-680-5555 and lisa@healrwold.com.

For requests made on behalf of Dakia Global please contact Communications at info@dakiaglobal.com.



