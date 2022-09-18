Update* Hugo has been Located Suspect Still Sought in a Theft One Offense: 1200 Block of 22nd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District still seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Theft One offense that occurred on Friday, September 16, 2022, in the 1200 block of 22nd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspect entered a hotel room at the listed location. The suspect took the victim’s dog then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Hugo, pictured below with MPD detectives, has been returned to his owner.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

