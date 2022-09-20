Finalists Announced for The Radicle Inclusion Challenge Presented by Nutrien

Four finalists were selected from over 130 applicants in 40 countries to compete for investment at a Pitch Day event at The World Food Prize on October 18th

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radicle Growth, a company-building platform for early-stage ag and food technologies, and Nutrien, the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, are pleased to announce four finalists for “The Radicle Inclusion Challenge Presented by Nutrien”.With a goal to leverage investments to drive innovation and inclusion, Nutrien is focused on supporting underrepresented groups in accessing the capital and resources essential to building successful agtech companies. The Radicle Inclusion Challenge set out to find and fund two early-stage food and agtech companies or entrepreneurs committed to diversity and inclusion while advancing a sustainable food value chain.Out of more than 130 entries from across the globe, four finalists have been selected to showcase their work at a pitch day on October 18 at the World Food Prize Foundation’s Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue in Des Moines, Iowa. The finalists will compete for one of two U.S. $250,000 investments and valuable collaboration with senior executives at Radicle Growth and Nutrien.Candace Laing, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Nutrien said:“At Nutrien, we believe addressing historical inequities in agriculture is essential to advancing social justice efforts and creating a long-lasting impact on the industry. To help support systems-level change, we can leverage the opportunity we have in our investments and agtech partnerships to strengthen business, social, environmental and investment outcomes.”Kirk Haney, Managing Partner at Radicle Growth said: “We are highly impressed with the high-quality entrepreneurs and technologies that we've identified through the Radicle Challenge process. This Challenge has resulted in data-driven market intelligence on diversity and inclusion in agtech, providing transformative insights into how underrepresented groups are accessing the funding and resources they need to be successful. This is an incredible data set, and we look forward to leveraging these insights to drive systemic change and lead the next wave of innovation in agtech.”o AgTools Inc - Agtools is a SaaS and Enterprise solution built to present trusted granular data of volatile commodities from across the world.o FA Bio - FA Bio is focused on revolutionizing sustainable agricultural and productivity, studying crop and microbe interactions with their unique patentedSporSenZ technology. The company uncovers biological alternatives to agrochemicals that facilitate regenerative agriculture.o Re-Nuble - Re-Nuble is a MWBE certified NYC agtech company that uniquely converts food waste into fertilizers that return to indoor growers for 100% closed loop agriculture.o Root Applied Sciences - Root Applied Sciences’ airborne pathogen monitoring system helps growers reduce pesticide applications by 70% through precision pathogen management.Each finalist organization will present to a panel of global agribusiness judges at the Iowa Event Center in De Moines, IA on October 18th. These industry-leading experts include:o Miranda Hubbs, Corporate Director, Board of Directors at Nutrieno Mark Thompson, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer at Nutrieno Kathleen Shelton, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer at FMC Corporationo Kirk Haney, CEO & Managing Partner at Radicle GrowthMedia Contacts:Damaris Mozo for Radicle Growth – dmozo@radicle.vcJordan Eldridge for Nutrien - jordan.eldridge@nutrien.comAbout Radicle GrowthRadicle Growth selects innovative, early-stage companies for investment, ensuring that disruptive ag tech & food tech companies reach their full potential. In addition to providing seed-stage capital, Radicle Growth provides a fertile environment for visionaries in the ag and food space to flourish. Their proprietary platform is one of a kind in the ag and food industry, filling a huge void in the market by identifying the most innovative technologies and accelerating them with a range of value-creation initiatives. To connect and learn more about Radicle Growth follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.About NutrienNutrien is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tons of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental, and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.About World Food Prize FoundationThe World Food Prize Foundation elevates innovations and inspires action to sustainably increase the quality, quantity and availability of food for all. The Foundation supports this through a variety of innovative programs year-round including by: recognizing and rewarding individuals making exceptional achievements in addressing food security; convening global leaders in Des Moines each year to address the latest issues and innovations in food and agriculture; inspiring, recognizing and empowering students around the world by providing educational and professional experiences on pressing food security and agriculture issues; and addressing Iowa's challenges and successes in fighting hunger and poverty.