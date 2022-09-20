Insurance Appraisal Industry Leader joins Legacy Claims Services, LLC
Legacy Claims Services hires Area Vice President of Operations, as tremendous network coverage growth now spans to all 50 States, Hawaii, and Alaska.BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Claims Services is proud to announce the hiring of Mary Jo Morgan as Area Vice President of Operations. Morgan will be responsible for maintaining and cultivating new customer relations, client growth, satisfaction, and engagement for Legacy Claims Services. Morgan joins Legacy Claims Services, headquartered in Alabama, with over 25 years of experience in insurance appraisal industry, to include owning a property damage appraisal firm in Miami, Florida. Morgan is a proven insurance producer, is well -known, and well-respected in the insurance industry. “Mary Jo has been a driving force in the insurance industry through her work in business ownership, sales, and management. As a proven change-maker, we are thrilled to have her join our company”, Mark Petty, Co-Founder Legacy Claims Services.
Legacy Claims Services has experienced tremendous growth, and success now offering services across the continental United States, Alaska, and Hawaii. and is excited about the appointment of Morgan as Area Vice President of Operations to continue it’s success. “We are committed to building a leadership team that believes in, and supports our company culture to provide unprecedented, steadfast appraisal services, and industry-leading client satisfaction. The addition of Mary Jo will bring incredible strength to our growing leadership team, and allow us to continue to offer a new level of service to our clients”, Patrick Wright, Co-Founder at Legacy Claims Services.
Legacy Claims Services is a leading nationwide independent appraisal company that provides
auto, property, heavy machinery, and specialty equipment appraisals for the insurance industry. Legacy Claims Services sets itself apart by employing top rated appraisers throughout the United States to provide fast turn-around time, and excellent customer service to all clients. That’s the Legacy Difference!
Join Our Team! Assign A Claim!
Keli Wright
Legacy Claims Services, LLC
Keli@legacyclaimsservices.com