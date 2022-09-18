THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
**Following one-minute speeches, the House will consider the twenty-six bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (26 bills)
- H.R. 1456 – Peace Corps Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Garamendi – Foreign Affairs)
- S. 3895 – United States Commission on International Religious Freedom Reauthorization Act of 2022 (Sen. Rubio – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 7240 – READ Act Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Bass – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8503 – Securing Global Telecommunications Act (Rep. Manning – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8520 – Countering Untrusted Telecommunications Abroad Act (Rep. Wild – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 7338 – Russia Cryptocurrency Transparency Act, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 6265 – CAPTAGON Act (Rep. Hill – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 6846 – CORRUPT Act, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 558 – Urging the European Union to designate Hizballah in its entirety as a terrorist organization, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8453 – Upholding the Dayton Peace Agreement Through Sanctions Act, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1433 – Helen Keller National Center Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Pocan – Education and Labor)
- S. 3157 – Bridging the Gap for New Americans Act (Sen. Klobuchar – Education and Labor)
- H.R. 7566 – Stop Human Trafficking in School Zones Act (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Judiciary)
- H.R. 7181 – Human Trafficking Prevention Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
- S. 169 – ARTS Act (Sen. Tillis – Judiciary)
- H.R. 4330 – PRESS Act, as amended (Rep. Raskin – Judiciary)
- H.R. 3034 – To amend title 28, United States Code, to provide an additional place for holding court for the Western District of Washington, and for other purposes (Rep. DelBene – Judiciary)
- H.R. 4009 – Enslaved Voyages Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 6353 – National Service Animals Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Wild – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 6734 – Keep America’s Refuges Operational Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7618 – To designate the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust Memorial in Bedford Heights, Ohio, as a national memorial (Rep. Brown (OH) – Natural Resources)
- S. 2490 – Blackwell School National Historic Site Act (Sen. Cornyn – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 820 – New Philadelphia National Historical Site Act, as amended (Rep. LaHood – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 4358 – Little Manatee Wild and Scenic River Act, as amended (Rep. Buchanan – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7698 – To designate the outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Ventura, California, as the "Captain Rosemary Bryant Mariner Outpatient Clinic" (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 2771 – To rename the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in San Angelo, Texas, the "Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell VA Clinic" (Sen. Cornyn – Veterans’ Affairs)