WellAI Announces Availability of the Self Learning AI Driven Medical Education Engine and Diagnostic Health Assistant

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WellAI, an innovative health-technology firm, is pleased to announce the commercial availability of the self learning AI driven medical education engine. The engine forms the foundation of the WellAI Digital Health Assistant - one of the most accurate and comprehensive diagnostic tools.

WellAI is known for its unique AI driven medical information engine. It is the only solution to use NLP/AI and true machine learning on top of 30 million medical publications to enable the accurate diagnosis of more than 500 health conditions from rare conditions to common ailments. It offers one of the highest accuracy rates for advanced symptom checkers. The engine forms the basis of the Digital Health Triage assistant which is standalone and was recently incorporated into a configurable and integrated mobile patient engagement Digital Front Door solution.

Daniel Satchkov, Co-Founder/Head of Engineering “We have created something truly unique in the diagnostic arena which has multiple use cases for business and consumers. In healthcare, WellAI has already increased the efficiency of front office workflows and has improved intake, scheduling. and patient outcomes. I am excited to work with like-minded innovators who can vision future possibilities to increase patient care and outcomes and improve member engagement in the employer market. We believe co-innovation is a critical avenue of growth for WellAI and are well positioned to help align practices and insurers with the seismic shifts occurring in healthcare today.”

Development of new solutions is backed by a team of internationally recognized data scientists that have broken boundaries in neural net and AI technology. Daniel Satchkov is noted for developing breakthrough solutions in the financial services industry and for the development of the first Web3 social media network incorporating Bitcoin, blockchain, and AI called Bastyon. Whether a digital front door, a medical education solution, a diagnostic tool, or an integrative platform for remote patient monitoring - the opportunity to utilize WellAI’s Self-Learning Medical Engine and Digital Health Triage Assistant are wide open. WellAI is actively looking for co-innovation partners who want to take their solutions to market incorporating our advanced technology.

Founded in 2020, WellAI (named for Wellness Artificial Intelligence), an AI health-tech company, is the developer of scientifically and technologically advanced medical applications. WellAI’s engineers, fresh off the development of a COVID-19 research tool (presented at the IFCC annual conference) leveraged their expertise into developing an advanced clinical diagnostic tool (triage solution) for physicians, caregivers, and employees/individuals. The company is the developer of the Digital Health Triage Assistant, WellAI for Medical Providers, and the adaptive self-learning AI Diagnostic Engine, plus provides custom solutions. Currently, the company is focused on providing solutions for healthcare, but envisions expanding the diagnostic engine to other business segments.

For more information about WellAI, please visit wellai.health or visit the LinkedIN page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellaillc.