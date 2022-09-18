LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST TUYA, AMPE and CPNG - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.

Tuya Inc. TUYA

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT TUYA :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/tuya-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=31872&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Tuya American Depositary Shares in or traceable to the Company's March 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 11, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) a material portion of Tuya's China-based customers were engaged in the widespread and systematic manipulation of reviews and product offerings in violation of Amazon.com's terms of use; (b) prior to the initial public offering, a consumer investigation and data breach had exposed an illicit fake review scheme being perpetrated by many of Tuya's clients, among others, which included, inter alia, the exposure of 13 million records of organized fake review scams linked to over 200,000 Amazon account profiles; (c) as a result of (a) and (b) above, there was a substantial risk that a material portion of Tuya's significant customers would be barred from using Amazon.com's platform, negatively impacting Tuya's business, revenue, earnings, and prospects; and (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, the registration statement's representations regarding Tuya's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities and expected growth did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, financial results, and trajectory of the Company at the time of the initial public offering, and such statements were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable factual basis.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT AMPE :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=31872&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ampio common stock between December 29, 2020 and August 3, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 17, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had inflated the Company's true ability to successfully file a Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Ampion; (ii) defendants had inflated the results of the AP-013 study and the timing of unblinding the data from the AP-013 study; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Coupang, Inc. CPNG

CONTACT JAKUBOWITZ ABOUT CPNG :

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/coupang-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=31872&from=1

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Coupang Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Coupang's March 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 25, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Coupang was engaged in improper anti-competitive practices with its suppliers and other third parties in violation of applicable regulations, including: (i) pressuring suppliers to raise prices of products on competing e-commerce platforms to ensure Coupang's prices would be more competitive; (ii) coercing suppliers into purchasing advertisements that would benefit Coupang financially; (iii) forcing suppliers to shoulder all expenses from sales promotions; and (iv) requesting wholesale rebates from suppliers without specifying any terms relating to rebate programs, all of which served to artificially maintain Coupang's lower prices and artificially inflate Coupang's historical revenues and market share; (b) Coupang had improperly adjusted search algorithms and manipulated product reviews on its marketplace platform to prioritize its own private-label branded products over those of other sellers and merchants, to the detriment of consumers, merchants, and suppliers; (c) unbeknownst to its Rocket WOW members, Coupang was selling products to non-member customers at lower prices than those offered to its Rocket WOW members; (d) Coupang subjected its workforce to extreme, unsafe, and unhealthy working conditions; (e) all of the above illicit practices exposed Coupang to a heightened, but undisclosed, risk of reputational and regulatory scrutiny that would harm Coupang's critical relationships with consumers, merchants, suppliers, and the workforce; and (f) Coupang's lower prices, historical revenues, competitive advantages, and growing market share were the result of systemic, improper, unethical, and/or illegal practices, and, thus, unsustainable.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

SOURCE : Jakubowitz Law

