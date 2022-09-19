Orolia Redefines GNSS Simulation By Offering Feature-Rich Capabilities with the New Turnkey GSG-7 Simulator
GSG-7 delivers GNSS signal testing in a cost-effective, turnkey form factor supporting the growing need for location-aware applications; Webinar Scheduled Oct 6
The GSG-7 is redefining the essential and high capabilities in GNSS simulation with its ease of use, advanced simulation capabilities, reduced size, and competitive price.”ROCHESTER, N.Y., UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia, the world leader in resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, has released the GSG-7, the latest Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signal testing solution offered through the Orolia family of Skydel-based simulators. The GSG-7 features a small form factor, an internal RF combiner, high-end performance with a 1000 Hz simulation iteration rate, real-time synchronization, Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) integration, powerful automation, and multi-constellation and multi-frequency simulations.
“The GSG-7 is redefining the essential and high capabilities in GNSS simulation with its ease of use, advanced simulation capabilities, reduced size, and competitive price,” said Lisa Perdue, Simulation Product Line Director. “Leveraging the powerful Skydel software and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, GSG-7 can accommodate almost any configuration to conduct system testing and simulation. The use of SDRs means that maintenance and customization are not only easier but more cost-effective than other options on the market.”
Powered by Orolia’s industry-leading Skydel simulation engine, the GSG-7 can be programmed to simulate operations with all current GNSS signals, as well as future ones. Skydel’s architecture renders the GSG-7 future-proof by allowing new, incoming signals and updates to be implemented through software updates. The GSG-7 simulator is ideal for development and integration projects that require high performance, all-in-view satellite signals, and an increased number of GNSS constellations.
“Capable of handling complex simulation scenarios, the GSG-7 has a simple, yet powerful application program interface (API) ensuring easy automation and integration into your test environment,” Perdue added. “Users can also benefit from advanced HIL capabilities that include an industry-leading zero-effective latency, and built-in performance monitoring tools.”
Skydel is the world’s leading software-based simulation platform. From home offices to research labs to automotive manufacturing to defense, Skydel can meet a variety of testing needs with turn-key hardware solutions or a BYOH (Bring-Your-Own-Hardware) option.
New GSG-7 Product Webinar: October 6
Orolia will host a product webinar to discuss the new GSG-7 on October 6. The topics will include:
• What is the architectural difference?
• What are the applications?
• What are the use cases?
• What resources are available to users?
Use the following link to register for the webinar and to submit questions.
About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS/GNSS denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com
Contacts:
Sophie Zangs (EMEA & APAC)
+33 (0)6 07 42 39 33
sophie.zangs@orolia.com
Charles Jones (North America)
Orolia
+1 585-450-2889
email us here