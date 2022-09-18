Scottsdale, AZ Teen's Nonprofit Launches STEM Olympiad Competition to Help More Students Get Interested in STEM
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right now we are in an educational revolution, a time where education must refocus in order to best prepare students for their futures. Leading the effort for this refocusing goal is local Scottsdale, AZ teen Zack Okun, and the nonprofit he founded, STEMducate. STEMducate was founded in 2019 by Zack Okun, as an organization dedicated to advocating and sharing the importance of STEM learning for all age groups. STEM education promotes real-world critical thinking skills that focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.
STEMducate is dedicated to creating and promoting STEM to students from a young age to increase their curiosity and imagination.
Through his organization, Zack has worked on numerous STEM initiatives in order to excite more students about STEM Education. "If I can inspire one student to make a difference in their future, I have done my job, but if I can inspire more than one student and motivate great change to better our society, that is my goal," said Okun. Some of the programs STEMducate offers include providing STEM Curriculum for teachers to use in their classrooms, offering Advancing Innovative Mindsets (AIM) Kits to students around the country consisting of fun STEM projects for all ages, a free virtual STEM Institute for high school students to learn valuable STEM skills, a mentorship program that pairs aspiring STEM leaders with industry professionals to help them fine-tune skills and prepare for their futures, a STEM tutoring and hotline service to help students with their STEM education needs, and a STEM Olympiad competition for elementary, middle, and high school students to compete to win awards all while learning new stem skills.
The STEMducate STEM Olympiad is an annual competition for students to compete to win prizes, test and learn new STEM skills, and complete STEM projects. The 2022 Competition will kick off with a virtual event held on September 21st, 2022 at 8:00 AM Pacific. The event is open to all students of all grade levels and is also the perfect competition for teachers to teach in their classrooms. If you are a teacher or student looking to participate in the STEM Olympiad, check out the STEM Olympiad page on the STEMducate website, or email STEMducate at info@stemducate.org. Get ready to see innovation happen from the future leaders of tomorrow.
STEMducate
STEMducate
+1 225-800-7836
info@stemducate.org
Visit us on social media:
Other